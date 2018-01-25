FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
January 25, 2018 / 12:32 AM / 2 days ago

Beijing Enterprises Water plans $468 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$3.66 billion ($468 million) worth of new shares, raising money for working capital.

The Chinese sewage and reclaimed water treatment services group will issue 450 million new shares to third-party investors and another 169.49 million new shares to its controlling shareholder, Beijing Enterprises Environmental Construction Ltd.

The shares will be issued at HK$5.90 apiece, representing a 5.8 percent discount to the previous close, it said in a filing.

The stake of the controlling shareholder, a unit of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd, will be reduced to 42.42 percent after the deal from 43.48 percent.

China International Capital Corp, Daiwa Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank AG, Haitong International Securities and UBS AG are the placing agents.

$1 = 7.8176 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Malcolm Foster

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.