MINSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Belarus is considering selling a stake of up to 25 percent in its largest, state-controlled lender Belarusbank via an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, Belarussian First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are considering selling up to a blocking stake. At the same time, we will also learn a fair price for our assets,” he said. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)