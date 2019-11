Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan November 28, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he planned to reshuffle his government in the new year, the Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko spoke after promoting Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy to First Deputy Prime Minister.