Belarus leader tells Trump adviser he wants to reset U.S. ties: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton at talks in Minsk on Thursday that he wanted to reset ties between Washington and Minsk, the TASS news agency reported.

Bolton is the most senior U.S. official in years to travel to Belarus, a visit that may irk Minsk’s close ally Russia, which views Belarus as a buffer between its western border and Europe as ties with the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows.