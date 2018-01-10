FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian bank Belfius IPO possible in Q2 - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Belgian bank Belfius IPO possible in Q2 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Belgian state could float part of its holding in retail bank Belfius on the stock market between April and June, the country’s finance minister told public broadcaster VRT in an interview shown on Wednesday.

Belfius, the Belgian retail arm of bailed-out lender Dexia , was nationalised by Belgium in 2011 when France, Belgium and Luxembourg had to come to the aid of the group caught up in the credit crunch.

“June would be an ideal moment. I think the end of April also still is not excluded, but then things have to move fast,” Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt told VRT television.

Belgium business daily De Tijd reported on Wednesday that Citigroup, JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch and UBS had been tasked with leading the initial public offering (IPO) of a 25-35 percent stake in the bank. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.