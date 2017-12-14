BNPP and Credit Agricole to advise on Belgium's Green bond

LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has hired BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole to advise on its forthcoming debut Green bond, a spokesperson for Belgium’s minister of finance has said.

Further banks are expected to follow in due course.

Belgium’s prime minister, Charles Michel, announced on Tuesday at the Paris Climate Summit that the sovereign is initially planning to sell between €3bn and €5bn, with further issuance to follow.

The first deal will finance federal expenditure, with the capacity to generate additional financing up to €10bn in the coming years.

“Through this issue, one of the largest in Europe, we also hope to persuade Belgian financial players and investors to further develop green investments and green financing projects,” said Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt.

Van Overtveldt said he expects Belgium to pay a coupon equal to or slightly lower than on its regular government bonds (OLOs).

Belgium has been preparing the deal for several months, according to Van Overtveldt. (Reporting by Merle Crichton, editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)