a month ago
TABLE-Belgian June CPI -0.15 pct mo/mo, +1.6 pct yr/yr
June 29, 2017 / 10:01 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Belgian June CPI -0.15 pct mo/mo, +1.6 pct yr/yr

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            June 2017  May 2017  June 2016
    Index (base 2013=100)      104.84     105.00     103.19
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.15      -0.09       0.11
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.60       1.86       2.16
    Health index               105.29     105.42     103.74
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
only for fish while for vegetables, fruit and motor fuel lower
prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

