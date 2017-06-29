TABLE-Belgian June CPI -0.15 pct mo/mo, +1.6 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES June 2017 May 2017 June 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 104.84 105.00 103.19 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.15 -0.09 0.11 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.60 1.86 2.16 Health index 105.29 105.42 103.74 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen only for fish while for vegetables, fruit and motor fuel lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here