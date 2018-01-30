TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI 0.29 pct mo/mo, 1.71 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2018 Dec 2017 Jan 2017 Index (base 2013=100) 106.06 105.75 104.28 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.29 0.19 0.71 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.71 2.13 2.65 Health index 106.37 106.15 104.65 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for natural gas, motor fuel, mineral water and soft drinks as well as health insurance, while for electricity, hotel rooms and foreign travel lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here