#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI 0.29 pct mo/mo, 1.71 pct yr/yr

    BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Jan 2018   Dec 2017   Jan 2017
    Index (base 2013=100)      106.06     105.75     104.28
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.29       0.19       0.71
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.71       2.13       2.65
    Health index               106.37     106.15     104.65
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for natural gas, motor fuel, mineral water and soft
drinks as well as health insurance, while for electricity, hotel
rooms and foreign travel lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
