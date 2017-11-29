FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.1 pct m/m, 2.1 pct yr/yr
November 29, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.1 pct m/m, 2.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Nov 2017  Oct 2017  Nov 2016
    Index (base 2013=100)       105.55    105.41    103.41
    Mth/mth change (in pct)       0.13      0.29      0.07
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         2.07      2.00      1.77
    Health index                105.85    105.84    103.97
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for motor fuel, electricity, dairy products, alcoholic
drinks, natural gas and heating oil, while for organised foreign
holidays, holiday parks, car purchases and hotels lower prices
were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
