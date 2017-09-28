FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, +2.01 pct yr/yr
September 28, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 19 days ago

TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, +2.01 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          Sept 2017   Aug 2017   Sept 2016
    Index (base 2013=100)      105.11     105.22     103.04
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.10       0.07      -0.21
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.01       1.90       1.87
    Health index               105.51     105.68     103.68

    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

