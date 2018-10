ANTWERP, Belgium (Reuters) - Scaffolding collapsed outside the central station in the busy Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least one more, the police tweeted.

Rescue personnel is seen at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Antwerp, Belgium October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

A Reuters photographer saw fire engines at the scene where a pile of tangled metal lay in a street next to the station, as emergency response teams searched to see if anyone was trapped under the collapsed structure.