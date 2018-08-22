FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 8:04 PM / in 2 hours

Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Three people were killed in an incident in an eastern Belgian village on Wednesday, Belgian media reported, while a local official said it was a family affair that had nothing to do with terrorism.

The La Libre Belgique daily said on its website a male attacker was among the three dead, who also included two women. Another daily, Le Soir, said he had entered a restaurant in the village of Moresnet-Chapelle and stabbed a former partner.

“This act has no terrorist nature and relates to the private sphere,” Thierry Wimmer, mayor of neighbouring Plombieres, said on Facebook.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche

