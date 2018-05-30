FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims Belgium attack, provides no evidence -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a knife and shooting attack in the Belgian city of Liege, but provided no evidence for its claim.

It said in an online statement a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the attack on Tuesday which killed two policewomen and a bystander.

Islamic State regularly claims attacks that are thought to be Islamist-inspired, often without providing any proof the group was involved.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

