Bellamy's Australia raises revenue growth outlook for core business

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd raised its full-year revenue growth forecast for its core business on Monday and announced the purchase of the 10 percent stake in Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd it did not already own.

The infant formula maker said it expects its core business, excluding the Camperdown business, to post a revenue growth of 30 percent to 35 percent in the year to June 2018, versus a prior forecast for a 15-20 percent rise.

Bellamy’s said it was buying the remaining 10 percent of China-registered Camperdown formula cannery for about A$3.6 million ($2.87 million). ($1 = 1.2561 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)