Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's H1 cash profit rises 11 pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd on Monday said first-half cash earnings rose about 11 percent as margins improved.

Cash earnings - a metric that excludes one-off gains or losses - for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to A$225.3 million ($176.12 million) compared with A$203.5 million a year ago, below a Goldman Sachs estimate of A$236 million.

The bank declared an interim dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, up from 34 Australian cents last year.