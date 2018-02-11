FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's H1 cash profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd on Monday said first-half cash earnings rose about 11 percent as margins improved.

Cash earnings - a metric that excludes one-off gains or losses - for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to A$225.3 million ($176.12 million) compared with A$203.5 million a year ago, below a Goldman Sachs estimate of A$236 million.

The bank declared an interim dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, up from 34 Australian cents last year. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

