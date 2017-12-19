Benin withdraws telecoms licence for Globacom unit in renewal dispute

COTONOU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Benin’s telecommunications regulator has withdrawn the operating licence of Nigerian mobile telecoms company Globacom’s local unit in a dispute over new terms, according to a document seen on Tuesday.

The regulator, ARCEP-Benin, said that it took the decision after negotiations with Glo Mobile Benin to renew its licence broke down earlier this month after the company refused new conditions imposed by the government. (Reporting by Allegresse Sasse; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Greg Mahlich)