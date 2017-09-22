FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bentley Motors' CEO to step down - Manager Magazin
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 25 days ago

Bentley Motors' CEO to step down - Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley Motors’ chief executive Wolfgang Duerheimer is to be replaced by Adrian Hallmark, currently head of strategy at British rival Jaguar Land Rover, Germany’s Manager Magazin said on Friday.

The departure of Duerheimer, a former top manager at Bentley’s parent Audi and at Porsche, Volkswagen’s premium car divisions, is one of a number of management changes at the British brand, according to the magazine.

Officials at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters and Bentley declined to comment.

Duerheimer, who was also CEO of Bugatti, part of the VW stable and the maker of the world’s fastest production car, had expressed a desire to quit his posts to VW’s top management, the monthly publication said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

