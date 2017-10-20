Bentley picks former JLR strategy boss as next CEO

* Former JLR manager Hallmark to become CEO on Feb. 1

* Duerheimer also to retire as Bugatti president

* Former Lamborghini CEO to take helm at Bugatti on Jan. 1

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has hired Adrian Hallmark, former head of strategy at British rival Jaguar Land Rover to become its new chief executive, it said.

Hallmark, who served at Bentley before as sales chief and also held management positions in the past at parent Volkswagen and Porsche, will become CEO in February, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer, the carmaker said on Friday.

Duerheimer, a former top manager at VW’s Audi and Porsche brands, will retire from Bentley but continue to advise VW on motorsport matters.

His departure marks a wider reshuffle at the Crewe, England-based ultra-luxury division with four changes in senior positions, including Porsche manager Werner Tietz replacing Rolf Frech as Bentley engineering chief.

Duerheimer will also resign from his position as president of Bugatti and in January be replaced by Stephan Winkelmann, a former CEO of Lamborghini and currently head of Audi’s motorsport division, Bugatti said in a separate statement.