Buffett's Berkshire amends stock buyback policy

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Tuesday amended its stock buyback policy, a change that could help billionaire chairman Warren Buffett deploy more of the conglomerate’s cash.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The new policy lets Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger authorise buybacks when they believe the repurchase price is “below Berkshire’s intrinsic value, conservatively determined.”

Berkshire’s former policy said repurchase prices would not exceed 1.2 times book value per share.

Its class A shares closed Tuesday at $288,500, roughly 1.37 times its book value per share of $211,184 as of March 31.

Berkshire will not buy back stock under the new policy until it releases second-quarter results, scheduled for August 3.