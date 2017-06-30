FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 10:22 AM / a month ago

Berkshire to swap BofA preferred stock for 700 mln common shares

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would swap its preferred shares in Bank of America Corp to buy 700 million common shares, following the bank's plan to raise its dividend.

Berkshire expects to use $5 billion of Bank of America's 6 percent preferred stock that it currently owns to fund the acquisition.

Bank of America on Wednesday boosted its annual dividend to 48 cents per share from 30 cents, beginning in the third quarter. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

