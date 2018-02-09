FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 7:34 PM / in a day

Buffett's Business Wire now 'stable' after cyberattack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Business Wire, the corporate news release distributor owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Friday said it had fended off a cyberattack designed to disable it, and that its system was now “stable.”

The announcement came three days after Business Wire said it had been facing a “directed and persistent” denial of service attack since Jan. 31.

In Friday’s statement, Business Wire Chief Operating Officer Richard DeLeo said the company had “successfully mitigated the malicious attempts to render our website unavailable.” He also said there was no evidence client information was compromised. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

