February 24, 2018 / 6:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Berkshire reports Apple cost basis, AIG claim liability, lower newspaper circulation in annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Buffett says berkshire hathaway has $20.96 bln cost basis for shares of apple, which were worth $28.21 bln at year end -- shareholder letter Berkshire says that in q4, it boosted ultimate claim liability estimates related to aig retroactive reinsurance agreement by about $1.8 bln Berkshire, in annual report, says higher liability estimate stems from higher-than-expected loss payments Berkshire says that in q4 it recorded unspecified, one-time inventory and impairment charges at its precision castparts unit, which reduced overall results Berkshire says it paid $2.7 billion for ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions in 2017 Berkshire, in annual report, says year-over-year circulation has declined at many of its newspapers, including the buffalo news in new york and omaha world-herald in its nebraska hometown

