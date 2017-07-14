FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Bertelsmann services unit Arvato's CEO quits
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 14, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a month ago

Bertelsmann services unit Arvato's CEO quits

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German publisher Bertelsmann said board member Fernando Carro, chief executive of services unit Arvato, was leaving the company by mutual agreement with immediate effect and would not be replaced.

Carro, 52, is leaving to take on new professional challenges, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Friday, after working for the group in various management positions for over 20 years.

Rather than appointing a new CEO for Arvato, Bertelsmann said its group Chief Executive Thomas Rabe, finance chief Bernd Hirsch and personnel chief Immanuel Hermreck would join Arvato's management board to help oversee the business. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.