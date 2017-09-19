FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Best Buy forecasts 2021 earnings largely below estimates
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2017 / 2:30 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Best Buy forecasts 2021 earnings largely below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say earnings forecast was largely below Wall Street estimates. Also corrects profit estimate in paragraph 3 and changes headline to conform)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, No.1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer, on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted earnings largely below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down 7.2 percent.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings of $4.75 to $5.00 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Best Buy also forecast full-year enterprise revenue of $43 billion for 2021.

The company’s shares were at $53.25 in morning trading. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.