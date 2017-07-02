FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq Tel names finance ministry official Rothenberg as CFO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a month ago

Israel's Bezeq Tel names finance ministry official Rothenberg as CFO

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom on Sunday named Yali Rothenberg as its chief financial officer to replace Allon Raveh, who stepped down after first-quarter results.

Rothenberg has been senior deputy to the accountant general and head of the financing, debt and credit division at the Finance Ministry the past five years.

He will take over at Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, after a required cooling-off period, Bezeq said.

Last week, Bezeq appointed independent director David Granot as interim chairman while the incumbent is being investigated for fraud.

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) has raided the company's offices as part of an investigation into Chairman Shaul Elovitch and other Bezeq executives over alleged improprieties. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

