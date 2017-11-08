FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Georgian bank BGEO's Q3 profit down ahead of business split
November 8, 2017 / 5:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

REFILE-Georgian bank BGEO's Q3 profit down ahead of business split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds link to statement, simplifies headline)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Georgia’s BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, reported a 20.3 percent fall in third-quarter profits on Wednesday.

The London-listed Tbilisi-based bank, formerly known as Bank of Georgia Holdings, said profit fell 20.3 percent to 112.8 million Georgian lari ($43.05 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue rose 22.6 percent to 330.4 million lari, while the net interest margin was unchanged on a year ago. ($1 = 2.6200 laris) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
