Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Electronics Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier. Dec 2017 Dec 2016 Profit 3.03 3.74 Income From Operations 24.52 20.91 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - bit.ly/2nohxEO (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)