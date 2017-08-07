FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 7, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 days ago

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet

1 Min Read

An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi December 12, 2012.Adnan Abidi/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel shares in a price range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.

The lower end of the price range is a 5 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

JPMorgan and UBS are managing the share sale.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel and Nettle together owned 61.65 percent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.

Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 63.8300 rupees)

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.