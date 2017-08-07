Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet

An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is selling the Infratel shares in a price range of 378 rupees to 397.85 rupees each, the term sheet said.

The lower end of the price range is a 5 percent discount to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

JPMorgan and UBS are managing the share sale.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel and Nettle together owned 61.65 percent of Bharti Infratel, stock exchange data showed.

Bhart Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 63.8300 rupees)