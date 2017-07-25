FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
India's Bharti Airtel Q1 profit slumps, but beats estimates
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
India this week
July 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 12 days ago

India's Bharti Airtel Q1 profit slumps, but beats estimates

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecom operator, reported an almost 75 percent drop in quarterly profit as a price war sparked by an upstart carrier weighed on earnings.

Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes the company's Africa operations and its Indian satellite TV business among others, fell to 3.67 billion rupees ($57.01 million) in the three months to June 30, while revenue fell 14 percent to 219.58 billion rupees, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2utodoR)

Analysts had expected a consolidated profit of 3.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reliance Jio, backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has shaken India's telecoms industry since it was launched a year ago by offering months of free services and sharply discounted plans, battering the fortunes of established rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular.

$1 = 64.3800 Indian rupees Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely

