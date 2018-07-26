Bharti Airtel posts surprise first-quarter profit on tax write-back

(Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a surprise first-quarter profit helped by a tax write-back, though a pricing war in the country’s telecoms sector continued to weigh on the mobile carrier’s bottomline.

FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit fell 73.5 percent to 973 million rupees ($14.17 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Exceptional items for the quarter rose to 3.62 billion rupees, including a charge of 1.65 billion rupees towards operating costs for network upgrades and re-farming - the process of re-allocating spectrum.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 3.08 billion rupees, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, tax write-backs of about 18.44 billion rupees helped Airtel turn in a profit for the quarter.

Last year, India’s telecoms regulator cut interconnect usage charges - the fees that mobile operators pay each other for calls from one network to another - impacting revenues of operators including Airtel.

The firm’s revenue from mobile services in India fell 18.8 percent to 104.80 billion rupees, while overall revenue fell about 9 percent to 200.80 billion rupees.

The sector has seen an upheaval since the entry of Reliance Jio, the telecoms arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, in late 2016.

($1 = 68.6700 Indian rupees)