May 18, 2020 / 5:31 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Bharti Airtel reports fourth quarter loss of 52.37 billion rupees

A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees ($744.90 million) for one time spectrum charges.

The company, India’s third-largest telecom operator by subscribers reported a loss of 52.37 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 1.07 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose 15% to 237.23 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 75.9600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

