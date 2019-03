A man touches a screen on a Bharti Airtel advertisement billboard during the launch ceremony for 4G services in Kolkata April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

(Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Tuesday mobile carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will slash its stake in the telecom tower company by more than half to 18.3 percent.

Airtel's unit, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, will buy a 32 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, the telecom tower company said. reut.rs/2EUDqDz