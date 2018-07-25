FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 25, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bharti Infratel first-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd’s first-quarter profit fell 3.9 percent, hurt by higher expenses and exits from co-location sites where a tower is used by more than one wireless carrier.

An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit fell to 6.38 billion rupees ($92.82 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 6.64 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 6.01 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consolidation in the industry led to co-location exits of 26,743 in the last 12 months.

Revenue from operations rose 6.5 percent to 16.97 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.7350 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.