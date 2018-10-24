Bharti Infratel second-quarter profit falls about 6 percent

(Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd’s second-quarter profit fell about 6 percent, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts’ estimates.

An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit fell to 6 billion rupees ($82.01 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 6.38 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a profit of 5.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations rose 3.7 percent to 17.20 billion rupees.

Total expenses rose 9.5 percent for the quarter.

($1 = 73.1650 Indian rupees)