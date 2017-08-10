FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHEL June-quarter profit rises 4 percent, but lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 10, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 2 months ago

BHEL June-quarter profit rises 4 percent, but lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter standalone net profit, missing analysts estimates.

Standalone net profit, which does not account for income from the company's associates and joint ventures, was 808.2 million rupees ($12.63 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 777.7 million rupees a year earlier (bit.ly/2vHyy25)

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 979.1 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Expenses for the quarter rose about 2 percent to 60.86 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.9675 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.