October 25, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

BHEL second-quarter profit soars, but lags forecast

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60 percent surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.85 billion rupees ($25.25 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.15 billion rupees a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 2.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 percent to 67.80 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2650 rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

