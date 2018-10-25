BHEL second-quarter profit soars, but lags forecast

(Reuters) - State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60 percent surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.85 billion rupees ($25.25 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.15 billion rupees a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 2.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 percent to 67.80 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2650 rupees)