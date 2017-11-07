BHEL second-quarter profit up 6 percent, misses estimates

(Reuters) - Power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) posted a nearly 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit came in at 1.15 billion rupees ($17.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2ApglG2

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 1.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations fell 9 percent to 61.68 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.8550 Indian rupees)