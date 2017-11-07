FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHEL second-quarter profit up 6 percent, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Quarterly Earnings
November 7, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in a day

BHEL second-quarter profit up 6 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) posted a nearly 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit came in at 1.15 billion rupees ($17.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2ApglG2

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 1.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations fell 9 percent to 61.68 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.8550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.