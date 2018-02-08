FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 8, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

BHEL third-quarter profit rises, but lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a nearly 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit rose to 1.53 billion rupees ($23.81 million), from 935.4 million rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2BKcp6s

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.90 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose marginally to 66.26 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.