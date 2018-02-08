BHEL third-quarter profit rises, but lags expectations

(Reuters) - Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a nearly 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit rose to 1.53 billion rupees ($23.81 million), from 935.4 million rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2BKcp6s

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.90 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose marginally to 66.26 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.2550 Indian rupees)