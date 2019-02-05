Money News
February 5, 2019 / 8:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

BHEL third-quarter profit surges over 25 percent but misses estimates

(Reuters) - State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a 25.3 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.92 billion rupees ($26.78 million), compared with 1.53 billion rupees a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected BHEL to post a profit of 2.54 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue from operations stood at 73.36 billion rupees, the New Delhi-headquartered company said.

($1 = 71.6860 rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru

