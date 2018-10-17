BHP Billiton says it has seen no material impact from trade tensions

(Reuters) - BHP Billiton has not seen a material impact from current global trade tensions on its business but remains cautious in the near term, the world’s biggest miner said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A promotional sign adorns a stage at a BHP Billiton function in Sydney, Australia, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

"We closely monitor the external environment, in particular the market volatility triggered by current global trade tensions. Though we have not seen a material impact on our business, we remain cautious in the near term," Chairman Ken MacKenzie said in prepared remarks released ahead of the company's annual general meeting in London. (reut.rs/2PEyNBB)

BHP reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter iron ore production on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore, but cut its fiscal 2019 guidance for copper production citing outages.