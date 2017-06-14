FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
June 14, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typographical error in word "its", paragraph 1)

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.

"BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed share buybacks that are at the root of much of today’s underperformance," Elliott said in a statement.

"A significant upgrade in directors is needed," it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)

