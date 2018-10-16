FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
October 16, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

BHP’s first-quarter iron ore output jumps 8 percent on unwavering Chinese demand

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner BHP said on Wednesday its first quarter iron ore production rose 8 percent on a year earlier as it ramps up output to meet persistent strong demand in China.

BHP’s iron ore output rose to 69 million tonnes during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 64 million tonnes a year ago. That came in line with UBS’s estimate of 68.8 million tonnes.

The Anglo-Australian miner maintained its fiscal 2019 guidance of 273 million to 283 million tonnes of iron ore.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
