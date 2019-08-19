BHP reports 2% decline in annual profit, pays record dividend

(Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX), the world’s biggest miner, posted a 2% decline in full-year profit and declared a record final dividend on Tuesday.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the twelve months ended June 30 dropped to $9.47 billion from $9.62 billion a year earlier, and falling short of consensus estimates of $9.73 billion compiled by Vuma Financial.

BHP declared a final dividend of 78 cents per share, up from 63 cents a share last year.