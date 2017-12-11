FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LimeBike expands to Europe as "dockless" bike-sharing rivalry mounts
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 11, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

LimeBike expands to Europe as "dockless" bike-sharing rivalry mounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. bicycle-sharing start-up LimeBike said on Monday it has begun operating in two European cities, marking the first overseas expansion move by U.S. firms seeking to keep pace with vastly better-funded Chinese rivals’ own international moves.

Silicon Valley-based LimeBike, a company which only launched early in 2017, starts offering free bikes in Frankfurt and Zurich after expanding rapidly into 30 U.S. markets this year. It plans more European expansion moves in the spring, it said.

It has raised $62 million in funds from investors including Andreesen Horowitz, a major Silicon Valley internet-focused venture firm, and New York-based hedge fund Coatue Management, backer of Uber, Lyft and Snap Inc.

LimeBike is breaking in on an increasingly global craze dominated by Chinese players Ofo and Mobike, Singapore’s OBike and smaller U.S. rivals such as Spin. The three Asian firms have each made initial European forays of their own in recent months.

Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.