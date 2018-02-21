FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2018 / 5:27 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bid Corp Ltd (Bidcorp) , an international distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, on Wednesday reported an 8.6 percent rise in its half-year earnings, supported by positive trading conditions across all geographies in which the company operates.

The Johannesburg-based food service group, spun out of Bidvest in a $5 billion listing in 2016, posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 640 cents for the six months till end-December, compared with 589.3 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.