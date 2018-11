Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

(Reuters) - An Indian tribunal has ruled that UltraTech Cement Ltd’s $1.1 billion bid for Binani Industries Ltd’s cement unit was valid, TV channels reported on Wednesday.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissed Dalmia Bharat Ltd’s plea, saying its offer for Binani Cement was discriminatory against financial and operational creditors, CNBC-TV18 reported.