FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 9:10 AM / 2 days ago

Israel's BioCanCell raises $25 mln, to seek U.S. listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Israeli biopharmaceutical company BioCanCell said on Tuesday it has signed a term sheet to receive a $25 million investment and it plans to go public in the United States during 2018.

The investment will be done at 1.6 shekels ($0.47) a share, 14 percent above the market price. The shares to be allocated represent a 36 percent stake in the company, BioCanCell said in a statement.

BioCanCell’s lead drug in development is BC-819 to treat non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It has been tested in three clinical trials and the company said it will use the investment to fund further clinical trials.

At the same time BioCanCell is in talks with several entities for strategic partnerships.

The lead investor will invest at least $7 million and is authorised to bring in another $8 million from other investors. BioCanCell did not name the investors. ($1 = 3.4197 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.