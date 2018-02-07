FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Argentina's Bioceres puts off U.S. IPO for second straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres on Wednesday extended until Feb. 8 the offer period for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange, its second straight one-day delay.

The company did not explain the reason for the extension of the offer period, which was initially expected to close on Tuesday. The delays come after two Argentine companies raised less than expected in New York Stock Exchange IPOs last week amid surging bond yields and falling stock markets. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
