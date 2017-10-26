FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biocon second-quarter profit more than halves
October 26, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in a day

Biocon second-quarter profit more than halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Biocon Ltd posted a 53 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as higher costs at its Malaysia plant and pricing pressures in its active pharmaceutical ingredients business weighed.

Employees of Biocon Ltd work inside the company's research and development centre in Bengaluru, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Profit slumped to 688 million rupees ($10.62 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 1.47 billion rupees a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered drugmaker said. bit.ly/2zQoLFT

Analysts on average expected a profit of 1.14 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

($1 = 64.8050 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
